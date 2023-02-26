MiBiz Growth Report: Feb. 27, 2023

Grand Rapids-based US Signal Co. LLC, a data center operator, I.T. solutions provider and fiber network owner, has completed a sale to Igneo Infrastructure Partners, an Australia-based global investment manager. Telecom entrepreneur Rich Postma founded US Signal in 2001. The transaction included US Signal’s 9,500-mile fiber network and eight data centers. US Signal has operations in nine states in the Upper Midwest and employs 185 people. US Signal leverages its fiber network to provide network, data center, connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection and disaster recovery services to regional enterprise customers and large national telecommunications carriers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Advisers to US Signal included Stamford, Conn.-based investment banking firm Bank Street and the Grand Rapids office of the Dickinson Wright PLLC law firm. KeyBanc Capital Markets and Mayer Brown served as advisers to Igneo in the transaction.

Walker-based Speedrack Products Group Ltd., a maker of racking and storage systems for the retail and warehousing industries, transitioned to an employee stock ownership plan structure in a sale that closed at the end of 2022. As owner and CEO Ron Ducharme planned for the company’s succession to new ownership to retire, he opted to create an ESOP to maintain local ownership, culture, management and partnerships with customers and distributors, executives told MiBiz. Speedrack Products Group employs about 260 people at two facilities in Michigan and expects to reach about 300 employees as it ramps up to two shifts at the new corporate headquarters and plant in Walker. The company’s largest customer is e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. Speedrack was advised by Warner Norcross + Judd LLP. Local advisers to the ESOP included Wyoming-based Vision ESOP Valuation LLC.

Holland-based Performance Plus Quick Oil Change Centers Inc. has acquired Benton Harbor-based Sparkle Car Care Centers, according to a statement. The sale allows Sparkle’s owners, brothers Bill and Chad Stockwell, to pursue other business ventures, while their father, Carlos Stockwell, plans to retire. The acquisition adds a new market for Performance Plus, which operates about 50 retail locations in Michigan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Performance Plus was advised on the deal by Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital LLC.

Madison Heights-based outdoor gear and clothing retailer Moosejaw, which operates 13 brick and mortar stores in six states, including in Belmont and Grand Rapids in West Michigan, is under new corporate ownership. Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) announced last week that it reached an agreement to acquire Moosejaw from Walmart, which acquired the company in 2017 for $51 million. Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in March, were not disclosed. Moosejaw has 240 employees, and e-commerce is the primary driver of its sales.

Grand Rapids-based Dytech Auto Group Inc., doing business as GreatWater 360 Auto Care, has been quietly acquiring dozens of independent auto service companies across the Midwest. In December, the company acquired Bradley, Ill.-based Tire Tracks USA, a dealership with 14 stores and a warehouse in northern Illinois, Tire Business reported. GreatWater in recent years has now acquired nearly 90 independent auto service locations, and makes a point of retaining the businesses’ original identity. Since February 2021, GreatWater has grown to 96 locations in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana, after starting with seven Dykstra Auto shops in the Grand Rapids market.

Expansion