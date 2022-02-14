MiBiz Growth Report: February 14, 2022

Alma-based Pure Aqua Tech LLC, a provider of point-of-use drinking water systems and ice dispensers in Northern Michigan, was acquired by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Quench USA Inc., a provider of water coolers, ice machines and sparkling water dispensers owned by Rosemont, Ill.-based Culligan Inc. Pure Aqua Tech was founded in 2006 and served as a dealer of Wellsys products, a brand also owned by Quench. The deal allows Quench to expand its reach in Northern Michigan and add Pure Aqua Tech’s customers, according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed .

A maker of interior and exterior furniture has significantly expanded its line of pool floats and toys through a recent acquisition. Grand Rapids-based Comfort Research LLC, the business behind the Big Joe brand of furniture, announced that it has closed on a deal to acquire the outdoor portfolio for Toronto-based toy and game company Spin Master Ltd. With the acquisition, Comfort Research, which already produces pool floats, toys and furniture, gains manufacturing operations in Tarboro, N.C., including a 268,000-square-foot manufacturing plant and a 90,000-square-foot distribution facility. The company will also take ownership of Spin Master’s outdoor product line.

Private equity firm Auxo Investment Partners will add to its existing capabilities in the fastener space with the acquisition of a Michigan-based rivet manufacturer. The Grand Rapids-based Auxo announced that it has purchased Securit Metal Products Co., a 70-year-old company based in Dowagiac. The company manufactures both solid and tubular rivets that are used in industries such as automotive, heavy transportation, construction and agriculture. The deal is Auxo’s sixth within the state of Michigan and the company’s 14th overall.

Wyoming-based HVAC service provider Lamphear Service Co. has been acquired by Livonia-based Drake Company Inc. Founded in 1987, Lamphear provides both residential and commercial service, and has been completely owned by founder Bruce Lamphear. Grand Rapids-based M&A advisory firm Calder Capital LLC represented Lamphear in the deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Belden Brick and Supply Co., a Grand Rapids-based provider of brick, stone and other architectural elements, has become fully employee-owned under an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The company, which supplies both commercial and residential customers, worked with Columbus, Ohio-based Lazear Capital Partners on the ESOP transaction. Belden was founded in 1979 and maintains additional locations in Freeland and Kalamazoo.

Charter Growth Capital Fund acquired a minority stake in Grand Rapids public relations and investor relations firm Lambert & Co. The debt and equity investment will go to support Lambert & Co.’s growth at locations in Michigan, Arizona, Texas and New York, as well as help accelerate the firm’s mergers and acquisitions strategy and the launch of new practice areas. Company founder and CEO Jeff Lambert retained a majority stake in the firm. Terms of the investment were otherwise undisclosed. Managed by Grand Rapids-based Charter Capital Partners, Charter Growth Capital Fund makes minority investments of $1 million to $5 million in growing, middle-market companies in the Great Lakes region that need growth capital.