MiBiz Growth Report: February 28, 2022

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for February 28, 2022.

Gordon Food Service Inc. is poised to add new food categories to its offerings and expand its network of retailers through an upcoming acquisition. The Wyoming-based food supplier announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Canadian family-owned food service company Macgregors Meat & Seafood Ltd., which will operate as a specialty company for GFS once the deal closes. Macgregors maintains partnerships with meat brands including Niman Ranch, Jail Island Salmon and Certified Angus Beef. The company serves food service, retail and private label segments of the food industry.

Grand Rapids-based Applied Imaging Corp., a nationwide provider of office technology products and services, continues to bolster its presence in Indiana with a recent acquisition. The company recently announced that it ended 2021 with the purchase of Warsaw, Ind.-based Sands Office Equipment Service. It was one of two acquisitions Applied Imaging made in the state in 2021 as the company now maintains offices in South Bend, Merrillville, Ft. Wayne and Warsaw. “This now gives us a strong presence in Northern Indiana as we continue our geographic expansion,” John Lowery, president and CEO of Applied Imaging, said in a statement.

PE-backed Angstrom Technology, a Walker-based company that designs, builds and maintains cleanrooms, has acquired England-based Specific Environments Ltd. Not only does the acquisition expand Angstrom’s footprint into the United Kingdom after already serving the United States, Canada and Mexico, but Specific Environments also brings specialized design and engineering capabilities. Angstrom has acquired three companies in the last six months and is backed by ASGARD Partners & Co., a New York-based private equity firm that focuses on manufacturing, distribution and services businesses.

Ascension Medical Group has acquired Kalamazoo Gastroenterology Hepatology. With offices in Kalamazoo, Three Rivers, Battle Creek and Portage, the practice consists of gastroenterologists, hepatologists, physicians and physician assistants. Kalamazoo Gastroenterology Hepatology diagnoses and manages complex and chronic disorders of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, anorectum, liver, pancreas, gallbladder and biliary tree.

