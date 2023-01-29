MiBiz Growth Report: Jan. 30, 2023

Zeeland-based Disher Corp., an engineering, consulting and product development firm, has acquired leader development organization Leading by Design LLC in what company executives call an “ideal fit.” Disher specializes in talent recruitment, consulting, engineering and manufacturing technology, including helping manufacturers adopt automation into their operations. Leading by Design, which has offices in Zeeland and Grand Rapids, was founded in 2014 and offers personalized leadership training to West Michigan executives. The company’s Lead 24/7 program offers day-long training sessions as well as individual coaching over the course of a year. The deal takes effect April 3. Leading by Design will maintain its name, brand and team, and will operate as a separate entity of Disher Corp. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cascade Township-based Mill Steel Co., a distributor of flat-rolled carbon steel, is expanding into the stainless steel and aluminum metal markets following the acquisition of distributors Cleveland Metal Exchange and Chicago Stainless Metal Exchange. The deal is Mill Steel’s largest to date. The company was founded in 1959 and operates five service centers across the U.S. The deal for Cleveland Metal Exchange allows Mill Steel to offer a full range of stainless steel and aluminum products, opening up access to manufacturing, automotive and construction customers as well as markets in the southeast, mid-south and western U.S. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.