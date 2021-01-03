MiBiz Growth Report: January 3, 2021

Calgary, Alberta-based

TransAlta Renewables Inc.

has acquired a 29 megawatt (MW) cogeneration facility in Ada as part of a broader $439 million deal with its parent company for interests in renewable energy projects in Canada and Washington State. “This enhances our position in the renewables sector in both Canada and the U.S., launches on-site generation in the U.S. and further extends the contracted duration of our cashflows for ongoing distributions to our shareholders as we continue to target an 80 to 85 percent payout ratio for our common share dividends,” TransAlta Renewables President John Kousinioris said in a statement. The Ada facility has been in operation since 1991, and has another five years left under a power purchase agreement and steam sale agreement with

Consumers Energy

and

Amway Corp

. TransAlta Corp. acquired the Ada facility in March for about $27 million as it sought to pursue more U.S. cogeneration facilities.