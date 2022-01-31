MiBiz Growth Report: January 31, 2022

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for January 31, 2022.

VIKTOR Incentives & Meetings, a Traverse City-based firm in the incentive travel, meetings and rewards and recognition industry, was acquired by Schaumburg, Ill.-based Motivation Excellence, according to a statement. VIKTOR owner and President Mark Bondy will stay on with the company through a transition period. The two companies serve clients in the health care, building supply, automotive, insurance, veterinary, electrical and fire safety industries. Motivation Excellence has offices in Wisconsin, Missouri, New Jersey, South Carolina and Florida. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Grand Rapids-based clean room solutions provider Angstrom Technology Ltd. recently made an overseas acquisition with the purchase of U.K.-based Connect 2 Cleanrooms. The deal between like-minded companies stands as Angstrom’s second add-on acquisition after the company purchased Irvine, Calif.-based Built 2 Spec in September of last year. The purchase of Connect 2 Cleanrooms expands Angstrom’s footprint around the world and allows it to expand its offering domestically, where it designs and manufactures modular cleanrooms. Angstrom is a portfolio company of New York-based private equity firm ASGARD Partners & Co.

CasterDepot, a Grand Rapids-based, family-owned industrial caster supplier, recently purchased Tucson Truck and Caster, helping to expand operations into the southwest region of the country. CasterDepot currently operates distribution centers in Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Fla. and Richmond, Va. CasterDepot will gain two locations in Arizona with the purchase of Tucson Truck and Caster, which was founded in 1981.

PE-backed metal components manufacturer Modineer Co. Inc. has expanded operations by purchasing Pulverman, a Pennsylvania-based maker of customized metal products that is owned by Pennmark Technologies Corp. The Niles-based Modineer currently produces 50 million components each year throughout the 14 different facilities that it operates both in the United States and Mexico. It specializes in low to medium-volume metal components for the automotive, military, truck/trailer, power sports and industrial industries. Modineer is owned by Chicago-based Westbourne Capital Partners, Oklahoma City-based family investment firm Hall Capital and an unnamed private investor.

High Street Insurance Partners in Traverse City acquired Hershey Insurance Agency, a full-service insurance firm based in Troy. The acquisition is one of 17 finalized in December by High Street, which has acquired 97 insurance agencies in three years and now operates in 23 states.