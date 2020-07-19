MiBiz Growth Report: July 19, 2020

Here's the MiBiz Growth Report for July 19, 2020.

M&A

An affiliate of Grand Rapids-based wood products company UFP Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) has acquired Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.-based T&R Lumber Co. With the asset deal, UFP Industries, formerly known as Universal Forest Products Inc., also acquired T&R Lumber’s affiliates, Sullivan & Mann and Kelmar Creations , according to a statement. A manufacturer and distributor of products for the nursery industry, including growing containers, pots, trays, wooden stakes, trellises, tree boxes and other supplies, T&R Lumber generated $31 million in sales for 2019. The company will be incorporated into the UFP Industrial business unit and will continue to be managed by President Phil Guardia, according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A long-standing partnership has turned into the sale of a significant business unit for Blue Medora Inc. , a venture capital-backed Grand Rapids-based software developer. After partnering with software virtualization giant VMWare Inc. (NYSE: VMW) for several years, the Palo Alto, Calif.-based software company recently acquired Blue Medora’s True Visibility Suite team and products. The deal was finalized on July 7 for an undisclosed sum. Blue Medora’s True Visibility Suite contains solutions that easily integrate into, and enhance the performance of, VMWare’s vRealize platform, which is an AI-driven product that gives I.T. teams the power to implement self-driving capabilities to facilitate hands-off, hassle-free operations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Grand Rapids-based FormulaFolios Investments LLC plans to merge with Brookstone Capital Management in Chicago in a deal that will create an investment adviser firm with more than $6.5 billion in assets. The merged firm will keep the Brookstone name and retain the Grand Rapids-based FormulaFolios brand for continued oversight of its asset management division. Brookstone intends to maintain both headquarters in Chicago and Grand Rapids. Formed in 2011, FormulaFolios serves hundreds of financial advisers and thousands of clients nationwide. At the end of 2019, the firm managed $3.64 billion in assets. FormulaFolios also maintains an office in Costa Mesa, Calif. A year ago, Clearwater, Fla.-based AmeriLife Group acquired a majority stake in Brookstone. AmeriLife is backed by Boston, Mass.-based private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners L.P.