MiBiz Growth Report: July 19, 2021

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for July 19, 2021.

Cascade Township-based RedWater Collection continues to expand its portfolio of restaurants with a signed purchase agreement to acquire The Butler restaurant in Saugatuck. The Butler, located at 40 Butler St., has a 60-year history in the community and now stands as the 10th restaurant in RedWater’s portfolio.

New York City-based private equity firm Blue Wolf Capital Partners has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Novo Building Products LLC. Blue Wolf plans to sell Zeeland-based Novo, which manufactures and distributes specialty building products like moulding, millwork and stair parts, to Hardwoods Distribution Inc. , one of North America’s leading distributors for architectural grade building products. Blue Wolf acquired Novo in 2016 from publicly traded, New Zealand-based timber products manufacturer Tenon Limited , which has since been delisted and liquidated.

Traverse City-based Hagerty Insurance Agency Inc. , an insurer of classic cars and high-end automobiles, has bolstered its lineup of automotive events with the acquisition of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, according to a statement. Bill Warner, the founder of the Florida-based classic car show with a strong motorsports theme, will remain as chairman emeritus. Hagerty plans to expand the annual event, which will take place next in March 2022. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hagerty’s previous automotive event acquisitions include the Concours d’Elegance of America, the California Mille and the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance. “Our objective is to knit the enthusiast community together in a way that supports and protects the future of car culture,” Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty said in a statement.

Grand Rapids-based coworking space Little Space Studio LLC is expanding with another facility in Zeeland. The company’s Grand Rapids location at 111 S. Division Ave. launched in a testing phase in 2019 and shifted to a more digital format during the pandemic as in-person office spaces were largely closed. The company is leasing and renovating 20,000 square feet of currently vacant space at the former Royal Casket Co. building near downtown Zeeland.

New Standard cannabis company has opened its sixth dispensary in West Michigan with a newly built retail store in Saugatuck Township. The dispensary is located at 6406 Blue Star Highway near downtown Saugatuck and carries more than 275 products for retail and curbside service. New Standard opened its first location in Hazel Park in April 2020, and recently acquired Agri-Med LLC, which was operating three dispensaries in Muskegon, Edmore and Nunica that have now taken on the New Standard Name.

Automotive supplier American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. received state backing for an expansion project in Southwest Michigan that could lead to the creation of 100 new manufacturing jobs. The Michigan Strategic Fund board recently approved tax relief that will allow American Axle to expand operations at its Three Rivers facility to produce advanced front and rear drive axle assembly systems as part of a newly awarded, eight-year program. The Tier 1 auto supplier, which is headquartered in Detroit, will manufacture the axle systems for two pickup truck programs, producing 130,000 front drive and 174,000 rear drive axles per year. The expansion is expected to create 100 new jobs at a Three Rivers facility, where the company already employs around 1,000 people.