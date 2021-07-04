MiBiz Growth Report: July 4, 2021

, an insurer of classic cars and high-end automobiles, has bolstered its lineup of automotive events with the acquisition of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, according to a statement. Bill Warner, the founder of the Florida-based classic car show with a strong motorsports theme, will remain as chairman emeritus. Hagerty plans to expand the annual event, which will take place next in March 2022. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hagerty’s previous automotive event acquisitions include the Concours d’Elegance of America, the California Mille and the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance. “Our objective is to knit the enthusiast community together in a way that supports and protects the future of car culture,” Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty said in a statement.

New York City-based private equity firm

Blue Wolf Capital Partners

has entered into a definitive agreement to sell

Novo Building Products LLC

. Blue Wolf plans to sell Zeeland-based Novo, which manufactures and distributes specialty building products like moulding, millwork and stair parts, to

Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

, one of North America’s leading distributors for architectural grade building products. Blue Wolf acquired Novo in 2016 from publicly traded, New Zealand-based timber products manufacturer

Tenon Limited

, which has since been delisted and liquidated.