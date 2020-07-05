MiBiz Growth Report: July 5, 2020

Here is the MiBiz growth report for July 5, 2020.

Grand Rapids-based TG Manufacturing Group acquired the gaming machine integration division of Turnkey Fabrication LLC , which operates in a 20,000-square-foot facility in Grand Rapids and supplies businesses in the gaming sector across North America. The new division of TGM Group is called TG Integration LLC and will continue to be based in Grand Rapids. The company will now manufacture complete integrated gaming machine assemblies following two prior acquisitions of Grand Rapids-based A2Z Powder Coating and the metal fabrication division from Turnkey Fabrication. Terms of the latest deal were not disclosed.

Harbor Springs-based Walstrom Marine Inc. has acquired Traverse City-based Traverse Bay Marine Inc. from longtime owner James Rautio, according to a report in the Traverse City Record-Eagle . Walstrom, a dealer for high-end freshwater boats including Sea Ray, Tiara Yachts, Chris Craft, and Pursuit Boats, adds new brands with the deal, including Lund Boats, Sea Doo and Crest Pontoons. The deal also included Traverse Bay Marine’s location at U.S. 31 in Traverse City, according to the report.

Private equity-backed CloudAccess LLC , a Traverse City-based cloud hosting provider that also operates an office in Poland, has completed the add-on acquisition of Miller Media Inc. , a 30-year-old Bloomfield Hills-based web development and search engine optimization company. The deal will allow teams at both companies to expand service offerings, according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. CloudAccess is a portfolio company of New York City-based Cloud Equity Group , a private equity and investment management firm focused on companies in web hosting and cloud-based infrastructure.

Private equity-backed Heartland Home Services has acquired Jenison-based First Call Plumbing Inc. , its second acquisition in the West Michigan area in the last nine months. A family-owned provider of residential plumbing services with a 20-year market history, First Call Plumbing joins the Macomb-based Heartland Home Services platform, which has completed four strategic acquisitions, including a deal for Grand Rapids-based Vredevoogd Heating & Cooling . Heartland Home Services is a portfolio company of North Branch Capital LLC , an Oak Brook, Ill.-based private equity firm. Terms of the First Call deal, which closed June 15, were not disclosed.