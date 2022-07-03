Published in Economic Development
MiBiz Growth Report: July 5, 2022BY MiBiz Staff Sunday, July 03, 2022 06:29pm
Tagged under
- economic development
- Elevator Service LLC
- Van Duinen Elevator Co
- Starboard Solutions Corp
- Acrisure LLC
- Heartland Home Services LLC
- Dempsey Wood Products LLC
- UFP Industries Inc
- PalletOne Inc
- Auxo Investment Partners
- PMP Personnel Services
- Axios HR
- Twisthink LLC
- Housing North
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Trinity Health
Latest from MiBiz Staff
- People in the News: July 5, 2022
- UFP affiliate acquires 50% equity stake in key lumber supplier
- MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: BHSH reinstates abortion policy following pushback, ‘extensive evaluation’
- Digital consultant Twisthink expanding with new headquarters at GR Innovation Park
- MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: State lawmakers advance housing bill package