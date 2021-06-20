MiBiz Growth Report: June 20, 2021

Jackson-based

CMS Energy Corp.

plans to sell EnerBank USA, a Salt Lake City-based bank that specializes in home improvement lending nationwide, to Regions Bank, a subsidiary of Regions Financial Corp. in Birmingham, Ala. The companies expect the $960 million deal to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approval. The divestiture of the “non-core asset” will allow the parent company of Consumers Energy to invest in its core energy business, including clean energy, according to CMS President and CEO Garrick Rochow. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial adviser to CMS Energy, which was advised by the law firm of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.