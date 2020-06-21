MiBiz Growth Report: June 21, 2020

Spectrum Health

, the largest care provider in Western Michigan, has committed at least $100 million over the next decade to address racial and ethnic disparities and improve equity in health care. That amount represents a 40-percent increase in what Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health now spends on initiatives to improve health equity and reduce disparities. The health system’s commitment includes $20 million to $25 million over a decade at

Spectrum Health Lakeland

in St. Joseph, which it expects to generate and spend annually through the creation of a $50 million capital fund to support initiatives on health equity across its market in Southwestern Michigan.