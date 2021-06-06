MiBiz Growth Report: June 6, 2021

Honor Credit Union

will add an office in the Grand Rapids area with the planned acquisition of the smaller

ATL Federal Credit Union

. The acquisition will give ATL’s 1,767 members access to a far larger branch network in the Grand Rapids area and more financial services, including business lending and “robust” mortgage lending, ATL President and CEO Robert Shane said. ATL has a single office on 36th Street in Wyoming with $15.1 million in assets. The Berrien Springs-based Honor Credit Union has 23 offices in Southwest Michigan and the Upper Peninsula with $1.14 billion in total assets and nearly 92,000 members. The present ATL location would become Honor’s first office in Kent County.