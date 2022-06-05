MiBiz Growth Report: June 6, 2022

JR Automation Technologies LLC — which designs, builds and integrates automated manufacturing and robotic technology on a global scale — plans to invest about $9.9 million to overhaul a 110,000-square-foot facility formerly operated by now-defunct Genzink Steel. The Michigan Strategic Fund board last month approved a $2.25 million Michigan Business Development Program grant in support of the project that promises to bring 140 new jobs to the area. JR Automation plans to renovate the facility at 40 E. 64th St. in Holland to create both production and office space. State grant funding will help offset the costs of new machinery and equipment.

JR Automation Technologies LLC — which designs, builds and integrates automated manufacturing and robotic technology on a global scale — plans to invest about $9.9 million to overhaul a 110,000-square-foot facility formerly operated by now-defunct Genzink Steel. The Michigan Strategic Fund board last month approved a $2.25 million Michigan Business Development Program grant in support of the project that promises to bring 140 new jobs to the area. JR Automation plans to renovate the facility at 40 E. 64th St. in Holland to create both production and office space. State grant funding will help offset the costs of new machinery and equipment.