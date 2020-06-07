MiBiz Growth Report: June 7, 2020

Family-owned investment firm

Coastal Group

has acquired Bogalusa, La.-based

Veecor Co. Inc.

, a honeycomb packaging manufacturer, and has moved all of the company’s operations to Holland. Two Veecor employees also moved permanently to the Holland area to remain with the company, while another is working remotely on a contractual basis, according to a spokesperson. The acquisition and launch of

Coastal Honeycomb LLC

is expected to lead to 12 new jobs in Holland to produce the company’s lightweight packaging materials, according to a statement. Coastal Group’s holdings also include

Coastal Automotive

,

Coastal Container

and

TKP Investments

. With the Veecor deal, the company’s packaging services now span design, testing, corrugated, honeycomb, packaging supplies and foam. Terms of the Veecor deal were not disclosed.