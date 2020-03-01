MiBiz growth report: March 1, 2020

Here is the MiBiz growth report for March 1, 2020.

Allegan-based Perrigo Co. plc (NYSE: PRGO) plans to acquire the oral product line from Stamford, Conn.-based High Ridge Brands Inc. , which filed for bankruptcy in December. The $113 million cash deal follows a bidding process and auction held Feb. 20 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. The acquisition requires the approval of the Bankruptcy Court and could close in the first quarter. The acquisition would contribute more than $100 million in net sales to Perrigo in the first full year and build on the July 2019 acquisition of Grand Rapids-based Ranir Global Holdings LLC for $750 million.

Grand Rapids-based Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has divested coated steel manufacturer PolyVision Corp. of Atlanta to an affiliate of Industrial Opportunity Partners , an Evanston, Ill.-based private equity firm. The $74 million deal allows Steelcase to focus on “disciplined portfolio management in pursuit of growth.” Steelcase plans to use $41 million of the proceeds to pay off a note and use the remainder to invest in growth strategies, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PolyVision makes a CeramicSteel product used in chalkboard and whiteboard surfaces and architectural cladding. Steelcase acquired PolyVision in 2001 for approximately $176 million, including $103 million in debt, according to SEC filings at the time.

Howard Miller Clock Co. of Zeeland has divested its wood furniture manufacturing division, Alexis Manufacturing Co. , to Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Roll & Hill Furniture LLC , according to a statement. Alexis Manufacturing operates a 30,000-square-foot facility in Walker and has manufactured complex wood components and wood seating for 75 years. The company serves the residential and hospitality market and also supplies to other OEMs in the fine furniture industry. Howard Miller Clock owned the company since 1983. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Grand Rapids-based Charter Capital Partners was the M&A adviser for Hancock-based Keweenaw Financial Corp. , the parent company of Superior National Bank & Trust , in the $42 million acquisition of North Star Financial Holdings Inc. , the Bingham Farms-based parent company of Main Street Bank in suburban Detroit. The combined bank will have 11 offices in the Upper Peninsula and Southeast Michigan with more than $800 million in total assets. Grosse Pointe Farms-based Olejniczak Advisors LLC , a financial services industry strategic consultant, and Grand Rapids-based law firm Warner Norcross + Judd LLP also advised Superior National on the deal.

Kalamazoo-based Michigan Mobile Canning LLC has been acquired by Manchester, N.H.-based Iron Heart Canning Co. , according to a report in industry trade publication Brewbound . Both companies provide mobile beverage canning services for breweries, cideries, wineries, distilleries and other beverage companies. Founded in 2013, Michigan Mobile Canning operated from locations in Kalamazoo and Indianapolis. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a post on social media, an exec at Michigan Mobile Canning said all staffers at the company were staying on with the new ownership.

Industrial scales and weighing systems supplier D.C. Martin & Sons Scales Inc. of Wyoming, Mich. has been acquired by Columbus, Ohio-based Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD). D.C. Martin & Sons Scales operated as a family-owned business since its founding in 1955 and has grown to serve multiple industries including food processing, pharmaceutical, discrete manufacturing, agriculture and distribution. The company employs 19 people locally. Mettler-Toledo is a multinational manufacturer of scales and analytical instruments. Grand Rapids-based M&A firm Calder Capital LLC represented the company in the sale. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Holt-based Business Management Resources Inc. , a provider of managed accounting services to restaurant chains, has been acquired by Cincinnati, Ohio-based accounting and advisory firm Clark, Schaefer, Hackett & Co. Business Management Resources founder James Back and three employees will join Clark, Schaefer, Hackett’s East Lansing office. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.