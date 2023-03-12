MiBiz Growth Report: March 13, 2023

Grand Rapids-based third-party data center maintenance provider Service Express Inc. continues its M&A streak with the acquisition of Massachusetts-based ServIQ, which specializes in data center support with third-party maintenance, managed services and hardware solutions. A provider of data center support for some of the world’s largest brands and Fortune 500 companies, ServIQ had been growing “really rapidly” in recent years, leading the company’s owner to approach Service Express about a sale and scaling up the business. Terms of the deal were undisclosed. New York-based investment banking firm Agile Equity served as the financial advisor to ServIQ. Since 2019, Service Express has been a portfolio company of New York-based private equity firm Harvest Partners LP.

Traverse City-based Highstreet Insurance Partners Inc. has acquired Stratton Agency in Pendleton, Oregon. A full-service insurance agency, Stratton has offices in Pendleton, Hermiston, La Grande and The Dalles. One of the insurance industry’s top acquirers and fastest-growing brokers, Highstreet Insurance Partners has closed 144 acquisitions since mid 2018. The Stratton deal was the fourth transaction in 2023 for Highstreet.

Petoskey-based Kilwin’s Quality Confections Inc. and Kilwins Chocolates Franchise Inc. was acquired by Los Angeles, Calif.-based private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, according to a statement. Kilwins is a franchisor, retailer, manufacturer and distributor of chocolates, ice cream and confectionery products founded in 1947. Robin and Don McCarty, the majority owners of the company since 1979, will maintain an ownership stake in the company going forward. The sale positions Kilwins to capitalize on new growth opportunities, according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Varnum LLP and BDO Capital Advisors LLC advised Kilwins in the transaction, while Levine Leichtman Capital Partners was advised by Honigman LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP.

Grand Rapids-based payroll software firm Dominion Systems Inc. has been acquired by AAB, a private equity-backed business services company in Scotland. The two companies have partnered for the past five years, with Dominion supporting AAB’s global payroll growth plans. Dominion will now operate as AAB Payroll Inc., effectively immediately, and will be led by Dominion President Chris Andree. Terms of the deal were undisclosed. Dominion Systems offers fully integrated, cloud-based software with customizable payroll and human resources options. It supports a range of industries, including agriculture, car dealerships, health care and food and beverage. A provider of critical business services such as accounting, auditing and tax support through tech-enabled platforms, AAB has experienced rapid growth since securing an investment from London, U.K.-based August Equity in October 2021. Dominion was AAB’s seventh acquisition in the past 16 months and its first in the U.S..

Marquette-based Easy Ice LLC, a private equity-backed commercial ice machine rental and servicing company, has acquired the ice machine division of family-owned San Diego Ice Co., according to a statement. The deal complements Easy Ice’s existing footprint in southern California following the acquisition of Cube Aire last year. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Easy Ice is a portfolio company of Los Angeles, Calif.-based private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co.

Traverse City-based The Great Lakes Potato Chip Company LLC, a maker of snacks sold through foodservice distributors, grocery and club stores and direct to consumers, has been acquired by a partnership of LaSalle Capital and Lightspring Capital I LP, a pair of Chicago-based private equity firms. Co-founder Chris Girrbach is staying on with the company as CEO. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Varnum LLP served as legal adviser to Great Lakes Potato Chips in the deal, while Birmingham-based Greenwich Capital Group LLC served as the company’s financial adviser.

Traverse City-based Clark Manufacturing Co., a metal machining company serving the oil and gas, fluid and compression, and medical device industries, has been acquired by Century LLC, a Traverse City-based vertically integrated metal manufacturing and thermal processing company. The acquisition positions Century as “a more resilient, capable and diversified company,” according to a statement. Since June 2021, Century has been owned by the Dauch family, which has ties to Detroit-based American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.