MiBiz Growth Report: March 14, 2022

Grand Rapids-based Michigan Capital Network and BlueWater Angels in Midland have partnered with the Central Michigan University Research Corp. to help more startups in the Great Lakes Bay Region connect with prospective investors. The partnership includes pitch nights and similar meet-and-greet events with angel investors. BlueWater Angels is one of five regional angel investing groups that make up the Michigan Capital Network trade association. The groups collectively have 160 active members with investments in nearly 100 companies.