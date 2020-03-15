MiBiz Growth Report: March 15, 2020

MiBiz Growth Report for March 15, 2020.

Construction management firm The Christman Co. of Lansing has acquired MEDCO Construction , the construction arm of Dallas-based health system Baylor Scott & White Health . Baylor Scott & White Health operates the largest nonprofit health care system in Texas. MEDCO served as the in-house construction partner for Baylor Scott & White for more than 55 years and built medical centers for the company. Christman Co., which generates more than $1 billion in annual revenues and maintains an office in Grand Rapids, plans to expand its services in Texas and surrounding areas with the acquisition. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lansing-based Neogen Corp. (Nasdaq: NEOG), a food and animal safety products manufacturer, has acquired the food safety assets of Australia-based Cell BioSciences , its fourth international business acquisition this year. Cell BioSciences is a supplier of food safety and industrial microbiology products. The deal gives Neogen a direct sales presence across Australasia for its entire products portfolio. Neogen will rebrand the business under its own name and operate from Cell BioSciences’ location in Melbourne, while the company looks to centralize its operations in a future location, according to a statement. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Chicago-based Boyd Group Inc. acquired eight collision repair centers in Michigan under the Vision Collision and McFall’s Collision & Frame Service brands in the Lansing and Flint areas, according to a statement. The deal also coincided with the purchase of six repair locations in Indiana. The Boyd Group operates non-franchised collision repair centers under the Gerber Collision & Glass brand, and operates several brands that sell automotive glass. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Grand Rapids-based drug developer Tetra Therapeutics has secured a new equity investment from Japanese pharmaceutical company Shionogi & Co. Ltd. The deal involved Shionogi increasing its equity stake in the company by 50 percent. As well, Shionogi has an option to complete a structured buyout of the remaining equity in Tetra if certain conditions are met in the company’s Phase 2 trial of its BPN14770 compound in treating Alzheimer’s disease. The results of that Phase 2 trial, dubbed Picasso AD, are expected later this month. Advisers on the deal included Cooley LLP , Honigman LLP and Nomura Securities International Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.