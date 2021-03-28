MiBiz Growth Report: March 28, 2021

The annual event showcases classic, rare and notable vehicles and has most recently been held at the Inn at St. John’s in Plymouth, Mich. According to a statement, Hagerty will work with Concours d’Elegance of America staff to raise its profile of the event, the proceeds of which support automotive education and local charities. Board Chair Larry Moss and director Tara Noftz will continue in their roles. The 42nd annual event is scheduled for July 23-25 this year. The deal adds to a growing lineup of automotive events for Hagerty, which previously acquired the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance and the California Mille.

. , an insurer of classic cars and high-end automobiles, has acquired the Detroit-based nonprofit

completed a merger that led to the creation of a new company serving the North American hospitality market. Blackford Capital jointly owns Boston Trade Interior Solutions with the management teams at portfolio company Vertically Integrated Products in Bloomingdale, Ill., and Boston Trade International in Hudson, Mass. Blackford Capital acquired Vertically Integrated Products in January 2017.

A St. Paul, Minn.-based data backup and storage company now has a second headquarters near Grand Rapids after being acquired by a local entrepreneur.

Mass Storage Systems Inc.

announced this month that it has been acquired by Lisa Jabara Newell, an entrepreneur once from the Twin Cities area who is now located in Grand Rapids. Newell rebranded the company as

Mass Mountain Technologies

and relocated its headquarters to 3341 Ashton Road SE in Grand Rapids Township. The company specializes in customized data solutions for enterprise-level organizations. Newell told

MiBiz

that she finalized the deal a couple of months ago and is assembling a Grand Rapids team that will focus primarily on sales and marketing

