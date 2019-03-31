MiBiz Growth Report: March 31, 2019

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for March 31, 2019.

M&A

Grand Haven-based Klever Innovations , which designs, produces and sells a line of concealed bladed safety cutters, was acquired by Irvine, Calif-based Pacific Handy Cutter Inc. , according to a statement. The deal complements Pacific Handy Cutters’ line of safety cutting tools for the grocery, industrial and retail markets.





Expansion

Lansing-based Green Peak Innovations LLC , a medical marijuana company, secured more than $30 million in mezzanine debt financing and announced expansion plans. The largest holder of Class C medical marijuana cultivation licenses, Green Peak Innovations plans to open 19 provisioning centers to sell medical marijuana under the Skymint brand. The first center could open within a few months. CEO Jeff Radway called the financing “an important step” in the company’s plans. The financing round was oversubscribed, he said. Green Park also plans to significantly expand an R&D facility and its 60,000-square-foot headquarters facility in Eaton County’s Windsor Township.





plans to open an office at , an eight-story mixed-use apartment building at West Western Avenue and First Street in downtown Muskegon. The credit union will lease 3,500 square feet from . Headquartered in Norton Shores, the credit union also has branches in North Muskegon and Hart. Family Financial had $112.3 million in assets as of Dec. 31, 2018, and more than 16,000 members, according to a quarterly report filed with federal regulators. Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers LLC hopes to open a new satellite tasting room at 102 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven. The initial plans call for a 1,000-square-foot tasting room and possible outdoor seating. If the Grand Haven plans come to fruition, the tasting room will be the second for Long Road, which also operates a tasting room in Boyne City. The distillery has a full-service bar and restaurant at its main Grand Rapids operations.

Insurance

Grand Rapids-based Priority Health earned more than $137 million across all business segments in 2018, led by strong growth in the bottom line of its core HMO business. A significantly higher gain on underwriting health policies pushed Priority Health’s HMO business to $123.8 million in net income for 2018, according an annual financial statement filed with state regulators. The result compared with $78.6 million in net income in 2017 for the HMO business, which is by far Priority Health’s largest segment. Priority generated $3.18 billion in total revenues for the HMO business, which recorded a $102.5 million net underwriting gain, an increase of 67 percent from the prior year, and $20.6 million in net investment income.

Health care





Philanthropy

The state of Michigan received $10 million from New York City-based Bloomberg Philanthropies as part of a national initiative to address the opioid crisis. The New York City-based Bloomberg Philanthropies chose Michigan and Pennsylvania as the first two states to receive funding through a $50 million initiative aimed at the fast-rising opioid overdose death rate. Michigan ranks eighth in the U.S. in the number of overdose deaths from opioids. The state recorded 2,694 drug overdose deaths in 2017, a 14-percent increase from the 2,335 deaths in 2016, according to an announcement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office. Opioids were responsible for more than three-quarters of the drug overdose deaths.

Real estate