MiBiz Growth Report: May 10, 2020

in Arden, N.C., a maker of personal protection equipment in health care. The acquisition adds to Aspen’s product portfolio. Aspen, with facilities in Caledonia and Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, also gets about 200,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution capacity with Precept’s manufacturing facility in Agua Prieta, Mexico, and distribution warehouses in Douglas, Ariz. and Richmond, Va. Precept designs, manufactures and markets protective medical apparel for infection control. The company’s products include surgical face masks, non-surgical isolation gowns, lab jackets, scrubs, coveralls, patient gowns, lab coats and cold therapy packs. Terms of the deal were undisclosed. Aspen Surgical is a platform company of Boston-based

, a professional development training firm also based in Lansing. Tedi Parsons, managing partner of 2b Inclusive, will stay on with 7C Lingo, where he will serve as the vice president of professional development and training, according to a statement. Parsons also will oversee a new initiative, 7C Pros, aimed at professionals just starting a career in the C-suite. 7C Lingo President and CEO Fathy Shetiah said the deal allows the company to expand its services and client base. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

High Street Insurance Partners

, a Traverse City-based agency platform backed by private equity, recently completed three acquisitions, two of them in West Michigan. The agency closed in April on deals for

Ken Bleeker Insurance Agency

in Martin and

Trust Shield Insurance Group

in Schoolcraft. High Street this month expanded outside of Michigan with the acquisition of New Hartford, N.Y.-based Gates-Cole Associates. Since forming in June 2018 with backing from Detroit-based private equity firm

Huron Capital

, High Street has made 10 acquisitions. The company now has more than 300 employees at offices in Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania.