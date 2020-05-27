MiBiz Growth Report: May 27, 2020

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for May 27, 2020.

M&A

Grand Rapids-based Charter Capital Partners served as M&A adviser to Oakdale, Minn.-based Supply Chain Services , a provider of automatic identification and data capture and factory automation, in its sale to Santa Monica, Calif.-based Sole Source Capital LLC . The deal allowed Supply Chain Services founder Chip Emery to retire from the company. Sole Source focuses on acquiring industrial lower middle market companies in North America.

Full-service machine shop Grand Rapids Electric Motor Service LLC has been acquired by individual investor Brent Pelishek, according to a statement. EMS sells and repairs electric motors, gearboxes and pumps. The company provides on-site service for customers who need assistance in the installation, alignment or troubleshooting of electric motors. EMS has six full-time employees and three part-time employees. Grand Rapids-based M&A firm Small Business Deal Advisors LLC represented the company in the sale. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Holland-based Collision Consolidation Co. LLC has acquired Stonewall Road Automotive Group , a Grand Rapids-based multi-state operator of MAACO automotive repair centers. Stonewall Road Automotive Group operates five locations in metro Detroit, four in Maryland and one in Ohio, according to a statement. The company will continue to operate under the Stonewall Road Automotive Group name and all key people are remaining with the firm following the transition. The company employs 120 people. Grand Rapids-based M&A firm Calder Capital LLC represented Stonewall Road Automotive in the sale. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Byron Center-based SurfacePrep , a private equity-backed abrasive products distributor, has acquired Sacramento, Calif.-based Temple Associates Inc. , a distributor of loose abrasives and blast equipment. The deal marks the 10th strategic acquisition for Byron Center-based SurfacePrep in the last 18 months, according to a statement. Dallas-based private equity firm CenterOak Partners LLC formed SurfacePrep as a platform company out of its November 2018 acquisition of GNAP LLC . Terms of the Temple Associates deal were not disclosed.

Grand Rapids-based BlueWater Partners LLC served as financial adviser to Monroe, Wis.-based Orchid Monroe LLC in its signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Carter Motor Co. , a Chicago-based designer and manufacturer of electric motors, gear motors, rotary converters and tachometers. Orchid Monroe is a manufacturer of components for electric motors, generators and transformers. The deal, terms of which were undisclosed, is expected to close on or around June 30, according to a statement.

High Street Insurance Partners , a private equity-backed agency platform, recently completed three acquisitions, including two deals in West Michigan. The Traverse City-based agency closed in April on deals for Ken Bleeker Insurance Agency in Martin and Trust Shield Insurance Group in Schoolcraft. High Street Partners also expanded outside of Michigan with the acquisition of New Hartford, N.Y.-based Gates-Cole Associates . That deal closed May 4. Since forming in June 2018 with backing from Detroit-based private equity firm Huron Capital , High Street Partners has completed 10 acquisitions. The company now has more than 300 employees at offices in Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania.