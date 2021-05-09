MiBiz Growth Report: May 9, 2021

BAMF Health Inc.

million for a new headquarters and facility at the new Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building under construction in

Michigan State University

’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park downtown. BAMF Health is working to move radiopharmaceuticals from the research lab to commercial use for molecular imaging used in precision treatment for cancer patients that can result in complete remission without side effects. Led by Dr. Anthony Chang, the company expects its molecular imaging and theranostics clinics to open in February 2022, creating 200 jobs in the life sciences sector.