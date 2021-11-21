MiBiz Growth Report: November 21, 2021

The deal follows the unexpected death of Amicus founder and owner Dan Yeomans in August. Founded in 1993, Amicus specializes in court-appointed receiverships and turnaround management with offices in Ada Township and Detroit. Gantry works with middle-market companies, nonprofits and startups on improving performance, supporting transactions, mergers and acquisitions, turnarounds and restructurings, and succession planning. Terms of the acquisition, which closed last week, were undisclosed. Gantry intends to operate Amicus as a division and retain the company’s name. Gantry worked with the trustee handling Yeomans’ estate to acquire Amicus.

Grand Rapids-based fuel distributor

Crystal Flash Inc.

is expanding its service territory in the Midwest following the acquisition of an Illinois-based fuel and propane provider

J-M Transports Inc.

Crystal Flash — an employee-owned company that specializes in the distribution and sale of propane, diesel, gasoline and lubricants throughout Michigan, northern Ohio and northern Indiana — will now expand its reach to Illinois and Kentucky.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed. The family-owned, Newark, Ill.-based JMT was founded in 1983.