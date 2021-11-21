MiBiz Growth Report: November 21, 2021

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for November 21, 2021.
M&A
- Grand Rapids business consulting firm Gantry Business Solutions LLC has acquired Amicus Management Inc. The deal follows the unexpected death of Amicus founder and owner Dan Yeomans in August. Founded in 1993, Amicus specializes in court-appointed receiverships and turnaround management with offices in Ada Township and Detroit. Gantry works with middle-market companies, nonprofits and startups on improving performance, supporting transactions, mergers and acquisitions, turnarounds and restructurings, and succession planning. Terms of the acquisition, which closed last week, were undisclosed. Gantry intends to operate Amicus as a division and retain the company’s name. Gantry worked with the trustee handling Yeomans’ estate to acquire Amicus.
- Grand Rapids-based Foresight Management recently closed on its third acquisition in as many years with a deal last month for Vikron Energy Solutions LLC, a Traverse City-based energy broker that helps industrial customers procure and manage their natural gas supply. Terms of the deal were undisclosed, but the sale marks a complete exit for former Vikron President Jeff Weymouth, who will help consult during a transition period. Foresight President Brian Pageau says acquiring Vikron will complement Foresight’s similar work in helping companies achieve renewable energy and energy efficiency targets.
- Grand Rapids-based fuel distributor Crystal Flash Inc. is expanding its service territory in the Midwest following the acquisition of an Illinois-based fuel and propane provider J-M Transports Inc. Crystal Flash — an employee-owned company that specializes in the distribution and sale of propane, diesel, gasoline and lubricants throughout Michigan, northern Ohio and northern Indiana — will now expand its reach to Illinois and Kentucky. Terms of the deal were undisclosed. The family-owned, Newark, Ill.-based JMT was founded in 1983.
- Bolingbrook, Ill.-based ATI Physical Therapy expanded in the West Michigan market with the acquisition of Excel-R-ation Physical Therapy in Holland. A provider of outpatient physical therapy, ATI has 62 clinics in Michigan, including Grand Rapids, Grandville and Norton Shores. The company has more than 900 clinics in 25 states that serve more than 2.5 million patients.
- The ownership of a Mr. Scrib’s Pizza franchise is changing hands. The pizza chain maintains five different locations in West Michigan. The Muskegon location at 565 E. Laketon Ave. has been sold to individual investor Sunyoung Kim of Holland. Kim owns other businesses, but Mr. Scrib’s will be the first restaurant in her portfolio. Grand Rapids-based business broker Small Business Deal Advisors worked on the sale with the former Mr. Scrib’s Owner Jim Stein.
Expansion
- Blackmer, a Grand Rapids-based manufacturer of gas and liquid pumps and compressors that’s owned by global manufacturer Dover, plans to add 56,000 square feet to its headquarters located at 1809 Century Ave. SW. The new space will open up additional production capabilities. The project, which started in March and is expected to create 50 new jobs, is slated for completion in June 2023.
- A West Michigan manufacturer of laboratory furniture and equipment is moving to the Grand Rapids area from its long-time home in Muskegon. Formerly known as Iroquois Hoods, iQ Labs recently announced the opening of its 18,000-square-foot location at 6172 Valduga Drive SW in Byron Center. According to the company, which operates in a niche manufacturing market to create laboratory furniture and exhaust systems, the move will put iQ Labs in closer proximity to a larger pool of skilled labor. iQ Labs worked with Advantage Commercial Real Estate Services LLC to select their new location.
- Construction is underway on Bronson Healthcare’s new $19.3 million outpatient surgery center at I-94 and 9th Street in Kalamazoo. Targeted to open in the spring of 2023, the 18,000-square-foot facility is part of a 52-acre site that Bronson is developing into a Health Village. The location is already home to a Bronson Primary Care Partners Family Medicine practice. Future services considered for the Health Village include medical offices, diagnostics, rehabilitation, and other outpatient-related offerings.
- Bronson Healthcare also began work on a new $35 million psychiatric hospital on a 25-acre site at Glenn Cross Road and M-66 in Battle Creek. Bronson is developing the 96-bed facility through a joint venture with Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare Co., the largest provider of behavioral health care in the U.S. Acadia operates 228 behavioral health care inpatient and outpatient facilities in 40 states and Puerto Rico.
Investment
- Waséyabek Development Co. LLC, the non-gaming economic development arm of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, has invested $3 million in a company developing a new clinic for advanced cancer treatment in Grand Rapids. The investment in BAMF Health Inc. represents Waséyabek’s first deal in the health care industry as the tribally owned firm further diversifies. BAMF Health plans to open a clinic in mid 2022 in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building on Michigan State University’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park research campus to provide an advanced cancer treatment using radiopharmaceuticals for molecular imaging.
Small biz
- Grand Rapids public and investor relations firm Lambert & Co. announced that company founder Jeff Lambert will transition out of the CEO role, making way for Michelle Olson to take over beginning Jan. 1. Olson, who joined Lambert in 2019 as an acqui-hire and currently serves as managing director and partner, is a 30-year industry veteran and also the national chairperson of the Public Relations Society of America. She founded and led a company for 13 years before exiting upon a sale to a New York advertising agency. Lambert, who remains as the largest shareholder in the company, will transition to chairperson, overseeing a growing portfolio of ventures while Olson focuses on growing the core business. Don Hunt will remain in his role as president.
Nonprofit
- Blandford Nature Center has selected Jack Woller to replace outgoing President and CEO Jason Meyer, who is leaving the environmental nonprofit after more than seven years. Woller has previously served as a principal at id3 Creative, a UX designer at ThoughtFull Design, the executive director at Fountain Street Church, and the associate director and creative director at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.
- Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan named Lisa Frohnapfel as its next president and CEO. Frohnapfel will replace Phil Catlett, who is retiring at the end of the year after leading the organization for 10 years. A Kalamazoo-area resident, Frohnapfel comes from the financial service industry, where she has experience in sales, communication, and community involvement with a focus on servant leadership. She has held a number of senior leadership positions in her career, including CEO of a local credit union. She joined the BBB Nov. 16.