MiBiz Growth Report: November 7, 2021.

Here's the MiBiz Growth Report for November 7, 2021.

Grand Rapids-based Auxo Investment Partners has entered the railroad business by acquiring a majority stake in Bluefield, W.Va.- and Roanoke, Va.-based Genesis Rail Services LLC . The firm provides maintenance, mechanical and construction services for industrial railroads across the U.S. Its clients include Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern, Canadian National, Amtrak and Florida East Coast Railway. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Private equity firm Blackford Capital has added to its holdings in the hospitality sector with the acquisition of ID Collaborative Inc. , a Greensboro, N.C.-based interior design firm. ID Collaborative provides procurement and design services for clients throughout the southeastern United States in the senior living, health care, multifamily, corporate and hospitality sectors. The deal marks Blackford Capital’s third this year in the interior design industry.

Wood products manufacturer UFP Industries Inc. continues to expand its presence in Australia after wholly owned subsidiary The UBEECO Group Pty. Ltd. acquired the assets of The Box Pack Trust , which does business as Boxpack Packaging. The Melbourne-based business specializes in flexographic and lithographic cardboard packaging with a reach in the food and beverage, confectionary, pharmaceutical, industrial and agricultural industries.

Vancouver-based Wildpack Beverage Inc. , which specializes in beverage can labeling, co-packing and packaging and supplies, signed a binding agreement last week to acquire KT Murray Corp. , which does business as Land and Sea Packaging, in a nearly $37.3 million cash and stock deal. In the transaction, the Canadian firm’s wholly owned Wildpack Holdings US Inc. subsidiary agreed to pay $26.1 million in cash and about 12.6 million common shares of Wildpack beverage stock valued at $1.10 Canadian per share.

Nichols Paper & Supply Co. , a Norton Shores-based distributor of paper, industrial packaging and sanitary supplies, has been acquired by Imperial Dade , a New Jersey-based distributor with deep experience in food service packaging and janitorial supplies. The deal marks Imperial Dade’s 43rd acquisition under the leadership of CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

42 North Partners , a Grand Rapids-based family office founded and led by former Perrigo CEO Mike Jandernoa and his family, sold fresh produce distributor Vine Line Group LLC to FreshEdge of Indianapolis. Vine Line, which operates from a facility at 1055 7 Mile Road NW in Kent County’s Alpine Township, formed following a three-way merger orchestrated by 42 North Partners in 2019 that included Heeren Bros. Inc., Walsma & Lyons, and Vine Line Logistics LLC. FreshEdge is backed by private equity firm Rotunda Capital Partners .

Waséyabek Development Co ., the non-gaming arm of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, and Gun Lake Investments , the economic development arm for the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or Gun Lake Tribe, partnered to acquire Zip Xpress Inc. and Green Transportation Inc. The pair of Holland-based trucking firms were started by Dina McKnight-Dargis and Mike Dargis. Grand Rapids-based DWH LLC will manage the company for the tribes, which previously partnered in 2020 on the $17.5 million acquisition of McKay Tower in downtown Grand Rapids.

Chicago-based private equity firm CORE Industrial Partners LLC has formed a new additive manufacturing platform with the acquisition of three Grand Rapids businesses: 3DXTECH LLC and Triton 3D LLC , both providers of 3D printing filaments and filament services, and Gearbox 3D LLC , which offers industrial-grade, open-source 3D printing machines. Gearbox 3D also offers in-house 3D printer assembly, testing and maintenance. The three companies already share one 68,000-square-foot facility at 904 36th St. in Grand Rapids.

Global office furniture maker Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has acquired Spain-based Viccarbe Habitat S.L. , one of its longtime collaborative design partners, in a $35 million all cash deal.

Viccarbe Habitat S.L. is a designer of contemporary furniture for social spaces within industries that include hospitality, education and corporate. The deal, which Steelcase funded with cash on hand, includes an additional consideration of up to $22 million payable to the sellers over five years based on hitting certain performance targets.

Holland accounting and consulting firm De Boer, Baumann & Co. PLC is merging with Netwerks LLC to form an entity known as DB&C NetWerks LLC . Based also in Holland, NetWerks provides I.T. services to small and medium-sized businesses. DeBoer, Baumann & Co. has offices in Holland, Grand Haven and South Haven and a staff of 40 employees, which includes six partners.