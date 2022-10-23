MiBiz Growth Report: Oct. 24, 2022

Ada-based Burke Porter Group, a producer of automated diagnostic, testing and production equipment for specialty industrial markets, has bolstered its medical and life sciences capabilities with the acquisition of D&K Engineering, a San Diego-based contract manufacturer and product design firm. The deal adds end-to-end product design and contract manufacturing services and enhances Burke Porter Group’s offerings to help customers commercialize science-based products and instruments, according to a statement. It also gives Burke Porter a strategic foothold in the important southern California market, a hotbed of medical device and life sciences companies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition comes two months after Burke Porter Group became a portfolio company of New York-based private equity firm AEA Investors LP, which acquired the company from Hong Kong-based China Everbright Ltd.’s CEL Global Investment Fund LP.





Grand Rapids-based private equity firm Auxo Investment Partners has sold New Orleans-based M/G Transport Services, a barge transportation company that it acquired five years ago. The deal with Metairie, La.-based Maritime Partners LLC marks a successful exit for the Grand Rapids-based Auxo, which acquired the company in November 2017 and made strategic investments in the company, which operates a fleet of more than 300 barges. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. RBC Capital Markets LLC served as exclusive financial adviser to M/G Transport Services. Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummisky PLC, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Winston & Strawn LLP and BDO USA LLP also advised M/G Transport on the sale.





BMH Equipment LLC, formerly known as American Storage & Logistics and based in Caledonia, has acquired Frank H. Gill Co., a Lansing, Ill.-based supplier of material handling equipment including cranes, cargo tractors, pallet jacks, and commercial and industrial utility vehicles. BMH Equipment also distributes material handling equipment ranging from forklifts, pallet racking, hand trucks and conveyor components. The deal adds a sixth location for the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital LLC served as the exclusive M&A advisers to BMH Equipment in the transaction.





Grand Rapids-based private equity firm Blackford Capital further integrated portfolio companies Boston Trade Interior Solutions, Design Environments Inc. and ID Collaborative. The companies now operate as Design Environments, a design, sourcing and installation firm. The company will maintain locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Greensboro, N.C., and San Francisco.



