MiBiz Growth Report: October 10th, 2021

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for October 10th, 2021.

R.W. Mercer Co. , a Jackson-based, family-owned construction and services company, has acquired the assets of longtime subcontractor West Michigan Electric Systems Inc. , the companies announced this month. West Michigan Electric Systems is a full-service electrical contractor based in Cedar Springs and will now operate out of R.W. Mercer’s Walker office.

Walker-based modular cleanroom manufacturer Angstrom Technology , a portfolio company of New York private equity firm ASGARD Partners & Co. LLC , has acquired Built 2 Spec LLC , a cleanroom service provider with a strong presence on the West Coast. The acquisition broadens the client base of Angstrom Technology, whose facilities provide clean manufacturing environments in aerospace, defense, technology, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, automotive, health care and industrial end markets. McGuireWoods LLP served as legal adviser to ASGARD. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Anticipating an uptick in demand for factory-built housing, Grand Rapids-based wood products manufacturer UFP Industries Inc. has acquired one of its current vendors. UFP announced recently that its wholly owned subsidiary UFP Distribution LLC acquired the operating assets of Haleyville, Ala.-based Shelter Products Inc. , which distributes lumber, plywood and other building materials, primarily to clients in the manufactured housing space. UFP acquired Shelter Products for $6.5 million. UFP will take over operations at Shelter Products’ 87,800-square-foot warehouse in Haleyville, which is located adjacent to an existing UFP Industries facility that manufactures trusses for manufactured home builders.

Performance Plus Quick Oil Change Centers Inc. has added to its portfolio of oil change and car wash stores with the acquisition of Muskegon-based Van’s Car Wash Inc. Performance Plus is headquartered at 2225 28th Street SW in Wyoming and has dozens of stores across Michigan. With the addition of Van’s, which operates eight stores in the greater Muskegon area, Performance Plus will now have 46 stores. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.