MiBiz Growth Report: Sept. 12, 2022

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for September 12, 2022:

The Huizenga Group, a privately held investment firm based in Grand Rapids, has bolstered its capabilities in the automation sector with a deal for Madison Heights-based supplier Bulldog Factory Service LLC. Previously a part of Madison Heights-based Santanna Tool & Design Co., Bulldog Factory Service has additional operations in North Carolina and Mexico. The company provides automated and welding systems, conveyors, design and simulation services, and workforce reduction projects and kits. Huizenga Group offers management services to a diverse group of companies in tool and die, pharmaceutical packaging, machined metal parts, electrical contracting and highly engineered automotive component manufacturing. Terms of the transaction were undisclosed. Bulldog was advised by Phil Gilbert of East Bay Advisors. The deal for Bulldog marks the second transaction involving an automation company in the last five months for Huizenga Group. In April, the company acquired Grand Haven-based Churchill Technologies LLC, a designer of special purpose assembly and test equipment.

Keller Ford Inc., which operates a 52,000-square-foot store at 3385 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker, has been acquired by LaFontaine Automotive Group LLC, marking the Southeast Michigan company’s entry into the Grand Rapids metropolitan market. The company has been eyeing the West Michigan area as a growth opportunity, according to CEO Ryan LaFontaine, who called the market “a tremendous opportunity for continued growth.” LaFontaine Automotive Group has acquired 17 Michigan retail locations in the last five years, including four acquisitions in 2021. The Keller Ford dealership is the fourth Ford store in LaFontaine Automotive Group’s portfolio. The dealership group, based in Highland in Oakland County, operates 52 retail franchises at 30 Michigan retail locations. LaFontaine Automotive Group will rebrand the Walker location as LaFontaine Ford of Grand Rapids. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Crain Communications Inc. has acquired the Grand Rapids Business Journal from Troy-based Gemini Media LLC, publication executives announced last month. Crain Communications — a Detroit-based, privately held media company with a portfolio of business and trade publications — said the deal helps further its reach into West Michigan and bridge its publications in Chicago and Detroit. The company’s city brands also operate publications in Cleveland and New York. According to a statement on the deal, the GRBJ will continue operating as a separate media outlet and will “tap into additional content and advertising resources from the Crain city brands.” The GRBJ’s team of 10 reporters and sales executives will continue at the publication. Four years ago, Troy-based HOUR Media LLC acquired Gemini Publications, the former owner of the GRBJ, and formed Gemini Media LLC.

Montage Inc., a provider of protection plans for residential furniture, jewelry and watches, has sold to One80 Intermediaries Inc., a Boston-based specialty insurance broker. The deal included subsidiaries Montage Furniture Services and Montage Jewelry Care, which provide insurance plans and warranties direct to consumers and via retail outlets, according to a statement. Montage’s insurance plans include traditional pooled risk and captive/reinsurance protection programs. The company got its start more than 40 years ago offering traditional furniture protection plans. For One80, the transaction bolsters the company’s warranty business, which it first entered in 2020 with the acquisition of Safeware.