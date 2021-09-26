MiBiz Growth Report: Sept. 26, 2021

This is the MiBiz growth report for September 26, 2021.

Grand Rapids-based Acrisure LLC entered the real estate services market with the acquisition of New York City-based Tempo Title, one of the largest private title insurance and settlement service providers in the U.S. Through this acquisition, Acrisure plans to establish Acrisure Real Estate Services to provide real estate services to homeowners, lenders and investors. Acrisure Real Estate Services joins Acrisure Asset Management as new divisions established this year. Tempo Title operates from 90 locations and is licensed in 43 states. Acrisure also hired a new CFO who comes from The Walt Disney Co. and will play a key role in helping the company grow beyond the core insurance business. Lowell Singer has been senior vice president of investor relations for Disney (NYSE: DIS) for 14 years.

Lansing-based food and animal safety products maker Neogen Corp. (Nasdaq: NEOG) has bolstered its holdings in a fast-growing veterinary market with the acquisition of Atlanta-based CAPInnoVet Inc., a provider of affordable pet medications that offer protection from fleas, ticks and mosquitoes. For Neogen, the deal will provide an entry into the more than $12 billion retail parasiticide market. Neogen plans to integrate the CAPInnoVet business into its Animal Safety business unit that also includes veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines and diagnostic products. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition follows a string of dealmaking for Neogen in 2020, when the company acquired eight businesses, seven of which involved international deals.

Lansing-based Liquid Web LLC, a managed hosting, digital commerce and WordPress solutions firm, acquired Ann Arbor-based LearnDash, the developer of a learning management system plugin for WordPress websites, according to a statement. The deal broadens private equity-backed Liquid Web’s digital commerce offerings to help online educators access another tool to create content and marks the company’s entry into the learning management system market, which it projects to grow by more than $30 billion between now and 2028. LearnDash co-founder and CEO Justin Ferriman will become an adviser to Liquid Web. Chris Lema, vice president of products at Liquid Web, will become the general manager of LearnDash. Liquid Web is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Birmingham-based Angle Advisors LLC served as the financial adviser to LearnDash in the deal.

Ann Arbor-based cannabis company Skymint Inc. has acquired 3Fifteen Cannabis in a deal that broadens the company’s position across the state. A portfolio company of New York City-based Merida Capital Holdings, 3Fifteen Cannabis has 12 dispensaries in Michigan, including two locations in Grand Rapids and one in Battle Creek. The deal includes Merida Capital Holdings making an $8 million equity investment in Skymint. Skymint now has 27 locations in Michigan, including four in the Grand Rapids area, with plans to open at least three more by the end of 2021 and 15 in 2022.

Grand Rapids-based Madcap Coffee Co., which operates two cafes in Grand Rapids and one in Detroit, acquired Blue Boat Coffee earlier this month. Since opening in 2014, the Leland-based Blue Boat exclusively sold Madcap Coffee. “As both a fan and loyal wholesale partner to Madcap Coffee, when I made the decision to sell, they were the logical choice to buy Blue Boat,” owner Susan Kurnick said in a statement. Madcap took over ownership of Blue Boat late last month and will operate it through the rest of the year before a reopening in March 2022 with new branding.