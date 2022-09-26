MiBiz Growth Report: Sept. 26, 2022

The Van Andel Institute biorepository received a $7.9 million, five-year contract from the National Cancer Institute, a part of the National Institutes of Health, to continue serving as the biorepository for the federal Cancer Moonshot Biobank study. VAI has been

the biorepository for the

Cancer Moonshot Biobank since 2020, when it was first awarded a two-year subcontract to develop the framework and protocols for the initiative. The biobank study is expected to collect biospecimens from more than 1,000 participants that can provide insights into blood, lung, skin, prostate and gastrointestinal tract cancers.