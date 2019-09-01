MiBiz Growth Report: September 1

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for Aug. 19, 2019:

Grand Rapids-based Multi-Automatic Tool & Supply Co., a minority-owned wholesale distributor of machine replacement parts, functional attachments, custom work holding products and cutting tools, acquired Belding-based Belding Tool & Machine, a CNC manufacturer of custom-made parts, precision fixtures and details. Multi-Automatic owner James Byl cited synergies created by the deal as “resulting in a more widely expanded and competitive product offering.” The deal closed on July 10. Multi-Automatic worked with New York-based Redtail Capital Markets as lead arranger. Detroit-based Chemical Bank served as underwriter on the deal, the terms of which were undisclosed.

Nashville, Mich.-based Kent Oil & Propane Inc., a third-generation family-owned supplier of propane and petroleum light oils, has been acquired by Chicago-based Energy Distribution Partners, according to a statement. Kent Oil serves more than 3,500 customers in central Michigan. The deal allows owner Jeff Hynes to retire. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition was Energy Distribution Partners’ 25th transaction as the company scales up across a 10-state footprint.

Allegan General Hospital became part of Ascension Michigan on Sunday following the signing of a final definitive agreement. Ascension Michigan’s deal for the 25-bed Allegan General’s parent health system, Allegan Healthcare Group Inc., includes the primary care medical group Allegan Professional Health Services and the Allegan General Hospital Foundation. The acquisition extends Ascension Michigan, parent system to Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo, further across the West Michigan health care market. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Ride the Tide Car Wash, an alias of Grand Rapids-based Schlesinger Holdings Inc., was acquired by Tucson, Ariz.-based Mister Car Wash, according to a statement. Ride the Tide operated an express car wash location at 2775 10 Mile Rd. NE in Rockford, north of Grand Rapids. With the deal, Mister Car Wash, a trade name of Car Wash Partners Inc., now has 26 locations in the Michigan market. The consolidator of car washes nationally operates 308 locations in 21 states.

French Paper Co., a family-owned Niles-based manufacturer of premium colored paper and envelopes for graphic design, specialty prints and gifts, was recently acquired by Glens Falls, N.Y.-based Finch Paper LLC, according to a statement. The company will continue to operate separately from Finch Paper, a platform company of private equity firm Atlas Holdings LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.