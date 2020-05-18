MiBiz hires experienced reporter to cover real estate and development, small biz

GRAND RAPIDS — MiBiz Inc. has hired reporter Kate Carlson to cover real estate and development and small businesses for its West Michigan publication.

Carlson comes to MiBiz from the Holland Sentinel, where she spent nearly two years covering business, development and local government in the West Michigan region.

Kate Carlson COURTESY PHOTO

She will contribute to MiBiz’s increased focus on small-business coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carlson previously was a reporter at the Midland Daily News and a reporting intern at MLive Media Group and the San Antonio Express-News in Texas. She was the former Editor-in-chief at Central Michigan Life, the student newspaper at Central Michigan University, where she earned her degree in journalism.

Carlson can be contacted at [email protected]