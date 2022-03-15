fbpx
MiBiz on WGVU: Bridging the ‘digital divide,’ health care worker shortage, health insurance revenue

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

MiBiz Senior Writer Mark Sanchez appeared on WGVU last week to discuss efforts to boost broadband internet access in West Michigan, federal funding being deployed to attract health care workers, and how major health insurers will start to factor COVID-19 costs into future rates.

Additional coverage of these issues can be found here:

