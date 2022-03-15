MiBiz on WGVU: Bridging the ‘digital divide,’ health care worker shortage, health insurance revenue

MiBiz Senior Writer Mark Sanchez appeared on WGVU last week to discuss efforts to boost broadband internet access in West Michigan, federal funding being deployed to attract health care workers, and how major health insurers will start to factor COVID-19 costs into future rates.
Additional coverage of these issues can be found here:
- “Michigan’s fastest-growing county crafting plan to bridge internet ‘digital divide’”
- “$300M set to address health care worker shortage”
- “Blue Cross Blue Shield spent $860M on COVID-related claims in 2021; future costs to be factored into rates”