MiBiz on WOOD-TV: Gun Lake Investments names permanent CEO

Gun Lake Investments — the non-gaming economic development arm of the Match-E-Be-NashShe-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or Gun Lake Tribe — has named Monica King as permanent CEO of the organization effective Jan. 1.

