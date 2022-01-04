fbpx
Published in Economic Development
MiBiz on WOOD-TV: Gun Lake Investments names permanent CEO

MiBiz on WOOD-TV: Gun Lake Investments names permanent CEO

BY Monday, January 03, 2022 07:28pm

Gun Lake Investments — the non-gaming economic development arm of the Match-E-Be-NashShe-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or Gun Lake Tribe — has named Monica King as permanent CEO of the organization effective Jan. 1.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program on Monday morning to discuss Gun Lake Investments’ next steps and goals under its strategic plan.

Senior Writer Mark Sanchez also took a closer look at the organization and King’s prior experience in this week’s print edition of MiBiz.

