Economic Development

Media

MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Development-ready sites narrowed down across West Michigan

Monday, October 24, 2022

West Michigan economic development agencies have spent the past eight months inventorying more than 100 sites across the region and selecting the top 10 that could be most suitable for large projects.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to discuss the list of properties, which were first reported last week. The project produced an “A” list and “B” list of sites based on their suitability for future development.

Executives at The Right Place Inc. and Greater Muskegon Economic Development say the effort will help give the region a leg-up when companies search the state for suitable land.

News coverage in the economic development section of MiBiz is made possible by advertising support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. This advertisement has no effect on editorial consideration in MiBiz.

