MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Economic development, mental health funding state budget deal

The recently announced state budget deal between top Republican lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer includes hundreds of millions of dollars for economic development and mental health care projects.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to discuss two line items in particular: $30 million for a proposed Grand Rapids amphitheater and $50 million for a new pediatric psychiatric care facility being pursued by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.

MiBiz recently covered both of these projects in more depth: