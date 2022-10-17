MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Kent Co. prepares to select projects for federal ARPA funding

Kent County officials are in the process of narrowing down hundreds of funding requests for more than $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The county Board of Commissioners met on Friday to begin prioritizing proposals and laying out a process for selecting projects after more than $2 billion worth of investments were made for about $127 million in funding.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8 this morning to discuss the county’s selection process and when it will vote on proposals, including one highlighted in MiBiz last week seeking small business support.