Published in Economic Development

Media

MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Local governments get creative with cannabis tax revenue

BY Monday, March 13, 2023 01:47pm

Local governments across Michigan are using cannabis excise tax revenue to fund basic public services as well as programs that aim to expand equity in the industry.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss ways that local governments are spending revenue recently distributed by the state. Communities receive an annual allotment based on the number of retailers they allow to operate in their community.

See here for additional MiBiz coverage on the topic.

