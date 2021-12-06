MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Major utilities propose economic development rates to attract major projects

Major investor-owned utilities Consumers Energy and DTE Energy are seeking expedited approval from state regulators to create new economic development electricity rates aimed at attracting major manufacturing projects.

The utilities proposed the rates last month and are seeking swift approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission, as MiBiz reported this week. Early concerns with the proposals center on whether costs could be shifted to other customers who don’t participate in the rates.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz discussed the topic today on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program.