MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Michigan SOAR fund ramps up incentives for major projects

A recently created statewide economic development fund created to distribute incentives continues to dole out funding for major projects.

In recent weeks, the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund has been tapped for hundreds of millions of dollars to lure battery manufacturers as well as build wastewater infrastructure in Muskegon and Ottawa counties.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8 this morning to discuss the SOAR Fund’s history, recent funding rounds and how state officials are countering criticism.

