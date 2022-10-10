fbpx
SUBSCRIBE TODAY FREE NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE TODAY FREE NEWSLETTER
Published in Economic Development

Media

MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Michigan SOAR fund ramps up incentives for major projects

BY Monday, October 10, 2022 04:18pm

A recently created statewide economic development fund created to distribute incentives continues to dole out funding for major projects.

In recent weeks, the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund has been tapped for hundreds of millions of dollars to lure battery manufacturers as well as build wastewater infrastructure in Muskegon and Ottawa counties.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8 this morning to discuss the SOAR Fund’s history, recent funding rounds and how state officials are countering criticism.

See additional coverage on the battery manufacturers and wastewater pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

News coverage in the economic development section of MiBiz is made possible by advertising support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. This advertisement has no effect on editorial consideration in MiBiz.

Read 189 times Last modified on Monday, 10 October 2022 16:26
Tagged under
SUBSCRIBE TO MIBIZ TODAY FOR WEST MICHIGAN’S FINEST BUSINESS NEWS REPORTING >

Latest from MiBiz Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

back to top