Very few Grand Rapids cannabis businesses are fulfilling social equity promises they made three years ago to gain an advantage when applying for a city license, though some city officials say the program is filled with “unattainable” goals.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on media partner WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to discuss the situation, which city officials continue to examine in search of a remedy.

