Local officials in Mecosta County on Monday night approved long-term tax incentives for a potential electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant eyed for the Big Rapids area.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz joined WOOD-TV8’s 5 p.m. broadcast tonight to discuss this week’s vote, the scale of the proposed project, and incentive considerations likely coming at the state level.

