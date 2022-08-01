MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: New Community Transformation Fund expands to Denver

A recently formed Grand Rapids investment fund supporting entrepreneurs of color is serving as a model for a similar effort in Colorado, while fund organizers say the effort could be replicated in even more U.S. cities.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss how the New Community Transformation Fund is being replicated in Denver and why organizers saw a need for more investments in minority-owned businesses.

Additional coverage on the subject is available here.