 Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program on Aug. 1, 2022.

MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: New Community Transformation Fund expands to Denver

BY Monday, August 01, 2022 12:04pm

A recently formed Grand Rapids investment fund supporting entrepreneurs of color is serving as a model for a similar effort in Colorado, while fund organizers say the effort could be replicated in even more U.S. cities.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss how the New Community Transformation Fund is being replicated in Denver and why organizers saw a need for more investments in minority-owned businesses.

Additional coverage on the subject is available here.

