Published in Economic Development
MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Recapping the Legislature’s swift action on economic development incentives

MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Recapping the Legislature's swift action on economic development incentives

BY Monday, December 13, 2021 03:53pm

State lawmakers moved quickly last week to advance new economic development incentives, with the House and Senate passing legislation to create new funds and programs to attract major advanced manufacturing projects.

MiBiz detailed the legislation last week, noting that lawmakers will likely move this week to reconcile differences in the bills before the likely signature of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz recapped the latest action and what comes next during WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program on Monday morning.

