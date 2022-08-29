fbpx
MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Recent craft beverage exits redeploying assets locally, globally

BY Monday, August 29, 2022 10:20am

Recent sales of major West Michigan craft breweries has led to new financial assets — as well as institutional knowledge — being redeployed as investments in startup companies and philanthropic programs.

As MiBiz Editor Joe Boomgaard highlighted in a three-part series last week, craft beverage in West Michigan has grown into an economic cluster that’s supporting multiple spin-off businesses, including the recent purchase of an Irish whiskey maker and a new foundation in Kalamazoo.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to discuss the ongoing growth of the region’s craft beverage industry.

