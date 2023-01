Economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage Corp. last month released a report highlighting growth among companies in Allegan and Ottawa counties despite ongoing labor and supply chain headwinds.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss the report’s findings, which sectors in particular are thriving, and how companies plan to maintain their momentum in 2023.

