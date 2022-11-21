fbpx
MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Talent, inflation top concerns for West Mich. biz execs, survey finds

BY Monday, November 21, 2022 10:26am

A survey of more than 300 West Michigan business leaders shows that talent availability and inflation are their biggest barriers to growth, while investing in automation and raising prices will be key measures to overcome risk.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program on Monday morning to discuss the results of the survey led by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Western Michigan and MiBiz.

See here for a more in-depth look at the survey results and analysis from ACG and business owners.

