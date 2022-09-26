MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: ‘Transformational’ battery project eyed near Big Rapids

State and local economic development officials are in the process of luring a major Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer to Mecosta County that could result in thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investment over the next decade.

MiBiz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss the project, its implications for Ferris State University and its place in a series of battery manufacturing projects under various stages of development in Michigan.

